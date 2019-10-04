The Texas Department of Transportation reports construction work on the changes to the Henderson County Fair Park Complex entrance is complete.
The improvements were to enhance the eye appeal of the entrance and make it a bit safer for those coming to the complex and the Senior Citizens Center from State Highway 31.
The project was paid for with money Keep Athens Beautiful was awarded by winning the 2017 Governor's Community Achievement Award. The award, was from TxDOT and Keep Texas Beautiful in the amount of $160,000 as part of the Right-of-Way Beautification Program. Athens was among 10 Texas communities selected to receive it.
KAB Executive Director Carol Morton said a celebration will be planned, probably for November, to show off the project. Information about the celebration will be available at a later date.
A big part of the improvements entailed replacing the chain link fence in front of the Senior Citizens Center with a wrought iron fence. Pipe fencing along the park entrance was also replaced. The
Communities are selected for the Governor's Achievement Award for their overall efforts to keep their communities beautiful. Keep Athens Beautiful has won the award several times. A city is only eligible for the prize every three years. KAB also won the GCAA in 1992, 1995, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2006 and 2009.
The GCAA allows municipalities to develop projects to improve areas adjacent to state highways. The prize money is not awarded directly to KAB but instead managed by TxDOT. The road management organization has been working with KAB to develop and implement the project.
Morton met with TxDOT officials to discuss the project.
The projects paid for with money received in previous years can be seen at the entrances of the major highways entering the city.
