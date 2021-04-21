Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) and poison ivy may have similar looking leaves, but they are easily distinguished from each other. Virginia creeper has five leaves while poison ivy has three. Because of this quirk of fate, Virginia creeper is not often used in ornamental plantings. Despite that unfortunate circumstance, Virginia creeper has a number of outstanding qualities.
Virginia creeper is native to the eastern United States, including Texas, and parts of Mexico. It can take cold and heat, growing in zones 5 through 11. It is not particular about its growing conditions and will thrive in both sandy and clay soils. Although it prefers part sun, it can be planted in full sun and will even grow in dense shade.
The creeper portion of its name indicates its creeping habit. Like English ivy, it can be used as a ground cover or a climber. As a climber, it will attach itself to any support such as a wall or pole with adhesive-like holdfasts. This means it will not damage brick but should not be used on painted surfaces.
Because Virginia creeper can grow over 50 feet tall, it should not be used on small trellises, but may be ideal on tall walls, long fences, or large arbors. Even then, you may need to trim it occasionally to keep it in control.
Because Virginia creeper is a native plant, its berries feed the birds. It is also the host plant for several sphinx moths. Like hollies, Virginia creeper’s flowers are miniature, but may attract native bees. In fall, it will turn a brilliant red, so play up its eye-catching color in your landscape.
If you are still uncertain about using Virginia creeper in your landscape, consider one of the several cultivars available, most which do not grow as tall as the species. There are even some cultivars with variegated leaves. That would allow you to use a native plant while still giving your landscape an unusual look.
The next time you see Virginia creeper, take another look. This common plant is uncommonly used but exceptionally useful.
