Super Bowl excitement is in the air and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to remind football fans and Super Bowl party-goers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of drunk driving.
“Everyone wants to have a good time on Super Bowl night, so we want our community folks to plan safe rides home if they plan to be out at a party,” Texas A&M AgriLife Family and Community Health Agent Carolyn Tyler of Henderson County said.
If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol, plan for a ride home with a sober driver. If you’re hosting the party, take care of the designated drivers. We want to remind everyone that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.
“Even one drink can impair judgement," Tyler said. "You should never put yourself, or others, at risk because you made the choice to drink and drive. Even one drink can be one too many.”
AgriLife encourages you if attending a party, hosting a party, or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront of your night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is actually sober. If he or she decided to drink, you should call a cab, or call someone else who you know hasn’t been drinking to get home safely. Remember that walking impaired can also be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you. If you are driving, remember that sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed: Make sure you, and your driver, wear your seat belts.
If you’re planning to be a designated driver, know that you’re the night’s MVP. No matter what, do not drink any alcohol — people are relying on you. While at the party, enjoy the food, the company, and the non-alcoholic drinks. Encourage other designated drivers on social media by using the hashtag #DesignatedDriver. Your positive influence could help keep other designated drivers on the right track. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. Even if they make a fuss in the moment, they’ll thank you later.
If you’re hosting this year’s Super Bowl party, prepare plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for your guests and the designated drivers. Get creative and try out some Super Bowl-themed snacks and beverages. Support your designated drivers by tweeting their names to @NHTSAgov to add their name to the Wall of Fame and use the hashtag #DesignatedDriver. They are doing everyone a favor by keeping drunk drivers off the roads. Ask your guests to designate their sober drivers in advance or help them coordinate with other party-goers’ designated drivers.
Tyler offers another important reminder: Do not serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver. In fact, you can face jail time if you host a party where alcohol is served to people under the age of 21.
Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road: Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem, for men and for women alike. If drivers are impaired by any substance — alcohol or drugs — they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. It is illegal in all states to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs. Remember: Driving while impaired is illegal, period. The bottom line is this: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. It’s that simple.
