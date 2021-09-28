Express Employment Professionals conducted a survey of East Texas Businesses and Employees between Aug. 19 and Sept. 7 to gain insights on the current business and employment climate in the area. The results will be revealed at a Launch Party Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Athens Country Club, said Rocky Gill, Express franchisee.
“Our vision is not only to provide timely economic information to our community, but key insights as well. That is why we have invited local and national experts to speak to the findings of the survey”, said franchisee Gill.
Experts addressing the Oct. 5 luncheon include:
• Joanie Ahlers, Economic Development Director at City of Athens
• Ron Hetrick, Sr Labor Economist and Director of Data at Emsi
• Shawn Parrish, HR Manager HVAC Manufacturing and Technology
• Jennifer Robertson, Director of Human Resources at Palestine Regional Medical Center
• Kelley Townsend, AVP of Workforce Training at TVCC
The event will include lunch provided by Athens Country Club, first access to the 2021 East Texas Employment Survey infographic and Five Key Action Steps and Insights to help you lead your business to finish 2021 strong.
The Athens Express Employment Professionals franchise began operation in 1995 and serves the Henderson, Anderson, Smith, Cherokee, Rusk, Wood, and Van Zandt County areas with temporary help and direct hire employees in a variety of fields, including light industrial, office services, skilled trades, professional accounting, human resources, IT and engineering.
The Athens office, located at 303 S Prairieville, Athens, TX 75751, is currently accepting applications.
About Express Employment Professionals
The Athens Express office is a franchise of Express Employment Professionals and is in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Providing localized staffing solutions to our community, for more information visit www.expresspros.com/AthensTx
