Henderson County Master Gardener Association will host numerous experts at Tomato Town, an all-day event on Saturday, October 26, Athens Country Club, 500 Park Drive, Athens, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and there is limited seating.
Purchase tickets through https://hendersonmgejoinme.org/tomatotown or by calling 903-675-6130. The program includes four experts who will explain all you need to know to grow fat, juicy, flavorful tomatoes. Breakfast and lunch are also included in the $75 ticket price. Email questions to tomatotown2019@gmail.com.
Robert “Skip” Richter, Harris County Extension Agent, will explain the tomato’s history, how hybrids came about, the definition of an heirloom, and more. Richter holds a master's degree in horticulture from Texas A&M University and serves as a contributing editor for Texas Gardener magazine. He appeared weekly on the Central Texas Gardener television program for over a decade and is author of the book “Texas Month by Month Gardening.”
Erfan Vafaie, Extension Program Specialist in the Department of Entomology in Integrated Pest Management at Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton, will present “When Bad Things Happen to Good Tomatoes.” Vafaie received a master’s degree in pest management from Simon Fraser University. You can keep up with Vafaie on his websitehttp://sixleggedaggie.com and the FaceBook account under the same name.
Tom Leroy, Montgomery County Extension Agent Emeritus, will detail grafting and seed starting. Leroy served as an Extension Agent for 35 years. He holds a master’s degree in plant breeding from Texas A&M University. During his time as an Extension Agent, he start the first Master Gardener Program in Texas. You can read tips on gardening at Leroy’s website, https://www.gardeningwithtomleroy.com.
Of course, gardeners grow tomatoes for their flavor, so William D. “Bill” Adams, Harris County Extension Agent Emeritus, will present “What Tomato is Best for a BLT?” The different tastes of yellow, purple, red, and other types of tomatoes will be discussed. Adams holds a master’s degree in horticulture from Oklahoma State University and served as an Extension Horticulturist for 31 years. He has authored or co-authored numerous books, including “The Texas Tomato Lover’s Handbook.”
This event is one of only two annual fundraisers for Henderson County Master Gardener Association (HCMGA). The proceeds allow HCMGA to fund demonstration gardens, offer free educational programs, and assist with school’s children’s gardens. Please join us for an exciting day. Do not miss this chance to get the information you need to grow beautiful and bountiful tomatoes.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
