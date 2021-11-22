Christmas is right around the corner and Athens kicks it off early on the first Saturday of December with its Holiday on the Square and Christmas Parade.
This year, the city invited a special guest to showcase the people and places in Athens on its Christmas Special, “Christmas with Expedition Texas.”
“Expedition Texas” is a show about the places that give Texas its colorful past. They’ll
travel the back roads and city streets of historic Texas towns to find hidden treasures.
“What makes our Christmas show special is it spotlights that town, actually provides
content from our citizens, and provides 20 minutes of content about why Athens is
special,” said Bob Mauldin, television host of “Expedition Texas.”
Mauldin will be in town Saturday, Dec. 4 to meet with people and tour
around the town. The film crew will be here starting Friday, Dec. 3 and will
finish up Sunday, Dec. 5 to catch events surrounding parade day like the
Express Clydesdales at Trinity Valley Community College and North Pole event at First Baptist Church.
The episode will be scheduled to air Dec. 18. You can watch it on East
Texas KLTV/KTRE and CW33 KDAF. It will be uploaded to their YouTube channel and
Facebook page.
If you would like more information about events happening in the month of December,
go to www.visitathenstexas.com, Visit Athens Facebook page, or call the tourism
department at 903-677-4435.
