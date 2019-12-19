Even as legal proceedings continue to decide whether the killer of two Henderson County Sheriffs Office Deputies in 2007, Randall Mays will keep his 2020 execution date, implementation of the death penalty continues to decrease.
The Death Penalty Information Center in Washington DC reports that only 22 executions have been carried out in the United States in 2019. Of those, nine were in Texas. No other state had more than three.
Twenty five ago, use of the death penalty was increasing. Now it is declining by almost every measure.
The number peaked at 98 in 1998.
In May, Mays, 60, of Payne Springs was given a May 13 execution date after an appeals judge ruled Mays competent to be executed. That decision is currently being appealed.
The year 2000, in which 85 executions occurred nationwide, was significant for Henderson County, with two offenders executed. James Walter Moreland died on Jan.27 for the 1982 killing of two men. On Oct. 9, of that year, the bodies of Clinton Abbott and John Cravey were discovered in Cravey's trailer home in Eustace. He was found guilty in 173rd District Court in June 1983.
In a notorious case, Betty Lou Beets was executed on Feb. 24, 2000. Beets was convicted in 1985 for the death of her fifth husband, firefighter Jimmy Don Beets, who was found buried under a wishing well on Mrs. Beets’ property in the Cherokee Shores subdivision in Payne Springs. Investigators later ruled he had been shot to death. Police also found the body of Mrs. Beets’ fourth husband, Doyle Wayne Barker, buried in the yard. Barker had gone missing in 1981.
Texas had 224 prisoners on death row as of Dec. 11.
The Death Penalty Information Center is a non-profit organization serving the media and the public with analysis and information on issues concerning capital punishment. DPIC was founded in 1990.
