Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center accepted a check for $13,358.30 with proceeds from the Ballet Magnificat! Prodigal’s Journey event that was hosted a few weeks ago with the support of Athens Life Fellowship and First Baptist Malakoff.
Since opening its doors in December of 2021, the PRC has grown to see hundreds of women and men and given away tens of thousands of diapers. The PRC’s resources like client advocates, videos, and more are available for anyone in the community at no fee.
They are able to operate because of donors they call ‘Heartbeat Heroes’ and they want you to be one alongside them. If you’re interested in receiving the periodical e-newsletter or learning more about the organization, visit www.abundantlifeprc.com.
The PRC also has a goal of raising $10,000 for East Texas Giving Day, which is April 25, and anyone who gives $100 or more will get a homemade chocolate chip bundt cake. Donations can be made at www.easttexasgivingday.org/abundantlifeprc.
Abundant Life says, “Our supporters are the heartbeat of our organization and because you make it possible for our clients to receive the help and hope they need, you are the hero that makes it possible to serve them.”
