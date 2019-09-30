We are currently trying to determine if Ms. Mitchell is the oldest resident of Henderson County
Shanna Brown, of Caring Hearts Hospice, has developed a special relationship with one Eustace lady, Gurley Mitchell. Mitchell celebrated her 106th birthday Monday. She visited with the Athens Review before walking over to her table unassisted that was set with beautiful purple balloons, a heart-shaped cake and presents.
“She is almost close to a comedian, she cracks jokes. I love her sense of humor,” Brown said.
A fact confirmed by the t-shirt she was wearing which stated, “I'm not 106, I'm 21 with 85 years of experience.”
Mitchell was born September 30, 1913 in Kilgore. She was born to farmer parents and one of eight children. She grew up and married her husband Turner and the couple had two sons.
Mitchell was a modern woman, a working mother at AT&T. She was an operator and later received a promotion to Observer, which was a form of supervisor in the industry. She was in charge of making sure all of the equipment was operating correctly and that the process was running smoothly.
This was one of Mitchell's favorite jobs and she loved living in her “high rise” in Dallas, a place she dreams of going back to.
When she moved down to the lake area, she was a member of Payne Springs United Methodist Church.
According to those that love her, Mitchell is full of energy, hilarious, and is still fully mobile. Brown, her caregiver, says there is never a dull moment with Gurley. She enjoys dressing her best and wants her make-up done to perfection.
If you walk away from a sink full of dishes, you may walk back into Gurley having cleaned the kitchen or folding the laundry. She also enjoys gardening.
“She has a great personality,” Brown said.
She is currently residing with her daughter-in-law Cleta Close of Eustace.
Even though Close and Gurley's son were no longer married, she still asked her to move in.
“It just almost felt like a calling,” Close said.
Close admitted that she just couldn't explain it. She made many adjustments in her own life, but just felt it was what her heart was leading her to do.
Close has taken care of her for almost seven years and she says the two of them manage just fine together.
Brown spent her day off preparing a special homemade strawberry cake for the occasion, and bought her friend Gurley, a new pair of soft lounge clothes. The pair is very close and bonded. Close remarked what an amazing caregiver Brown is to her. She also mentioned how much it has helped their quality of life.
