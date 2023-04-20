Eustace Intermediate Teacher Cristi Vanderburg has won Atticus & Co.’s third quarter $2,000 Teacher Scholarship. This scholarship is chosen by a neutral committee and A&Co. says that “Cristi’s goal to ‘Fill the Gaps’ in Math and Reading fulfills our hope of helping classroom teachers make a difference in kids’ lives.”
A&Co. has given two scholarships previously to Jessica Yancey and Taaron Hall. They are planning to give their fourth scholarship for their calendar year to two Henderson County high school seniors pursuing a degree or certification that will help them continue to ‘Be The Good’ in their future community.
The deadline for applications for one of two $1,000 scholarships is June 1. All the details and application can be found at https://atticusandco.com/pages/be-the-good.
