Eustace Middle School recently won the one-act play 18-3A division at UIL competion. The play, “With Two Wings,” by Anne Negri and published by Dramatic Publishing, was performed for the first time at this year's competition.
Nevaeh Bunting took home one of two Top Performer Awards against five other schools.
The nine performers, under the direction of theater teacher Tammy Harvey, will present the play to the public at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Eustace High School Dr. Coy Holcombe Center for the Performing Arts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $5. Tickets can be purchased at www.eustaceisd.net.
“With Two Wings” is a sweet story about a boy named Lyf that has lived in his nest with his parents. He has never been allowed to explore the world outside of his home. Lyf’s parents have set very strict rules to protect their son from the dangers of flying and living outside of the safety of their home. He begins to question these rules when he becomes friends with two other birds from outside of the nest and learns he is able to fly.
