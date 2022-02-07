Maci Weems, an FFA member from Eustace, captured Other Recorded Champion Senior Heifer with JSUL Steiner Who 0474H at the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Jan. 24.
The 2022 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $2,050 in Other Recorded Heifer premiums.
With 4-H and FFA members from 239 of Texas’ 254 counties competing in livestock shows, judging contests and other competitions, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo takes pride in providing learning opportunities in agriculture and livestock production. Their experiences not only enlighten them on the importance of stewardship and helping feed the world, they help provide the means to attend college and enter exciting career paths.
“Of everything we do, opening the minds of these amazing youth to the important role livestock production serves for the benefit of society is probably at the top of the list,” said Bradford S. Barnes, Stock Show President and General Manager. “With each passing Stock Show, I’m more convinced that the future is in good hands, especially when it comes to instilling character in our youth and the role they’ll serve in securing our nation’s food supply.”
