2-19-22 SPORTS Womble Signing.JPG

Courtesy photo

Eustace senior Joey Womble recently committed to play baseball at Capital University in Columbus Ohio. Womble is a pictured with his mother Angie and father Chuck Womble.

Eustace senior Joey Womble recently committed to play baseball at Capital University in Columbus Ohio. Womble is a pictured with his mother Angie and father Chuck Womble.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you