Sydney Bascomb of Eustace was one of only 218 Centenary College of Louisiana students who have been named to the Dean's List for Fall 2022. The honor list names all students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours taken for a letter grade during the fall semester. Those students who have opted out of publicly sharing their private information are not listed. Students on the Centenary Fall 2022 Dean's List are listed by their home countries/states and cities.
Centenary College of Louisiana is a selective, residential, national liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Founded in 1825, it is the oldest chartered liberal arts college west of the Mississippi River and is a member of the Associated Colleges of the South.
