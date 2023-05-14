Eustace High School Senior, Kalae Richey started researching and planning early in the school year for what would become a third-place state medal at this year’s University of Interscholastic League’s Theatrical Design Competition.
Richey attended the State Contest May 4 in Austin with 30 other students as a State Qualifier for Costume Design in Division I. Richey’s UIL Theatrical Design Sponsor, Tammy Harvey presented Richey with the Certificate of Achievement in Theatrical Design. Students in Division I are competitors from all 1A, 2A, and 3A schools combined, while Division II, are all 4A,5A, and 6A schools combined.
At the beginning of each academic year, UIL posts a single Play or Musical that each student in the state, for all divisions, will create their own original designs. The designs are centered around a theme in one of four design categories: Set Design, Costume Design, Makeup/Hair Design and Marketing. This year’s design prompt was over the adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein by Dorothy Louise. Students can also choose to work in a group of four and complete all four of the categories over one central theme. In addition to the design work, students must also justify their concept and theme in writing by describing how it relates to the author’s intentions and discuss their inspiration.
Design entries are submitted digitally for the first two rounds of competition and then mailed to state officials if named a State Qualifier, a huge honor in and of itself. State Qualifiers attend the state competition to complete the last portion of the competition by being interviewed by a judge and giving a short speech. The top six students are recognized with the top three in the state receiving a medal and being named a State Champion with the Gold, Silver or Bronze medal. Miss Richey received the Bronze medal and the title of third in State for Division I, a well deserved honor for her and Eustace High School. UIL retains the top three student’s design work for display at numerous events for the following academic school year as a means of demonstrating what it means to be a state champion and what it looks like as inspiration for other aspiring designers.
