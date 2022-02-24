Time is quickly approaching for Dr. Coy Holcombe to retire as Eustace ISD Superintendent in June and the EISD Board of Trustees is seeking a replacement.
Dr. Russell Marshall, a former superintendent at Mabank ISD, is helping in the search through his firm Arrow Educational Services, Inc., which assists school boards in the selection of a superintendent.
The Eustace Community and EISD parents and staff can participate in an online or mail-in survey meant to assist in the search. The deadline for submissions will be March 11, after which the board will evaluate them.
Holcombe leaves big shoes to fill in the district, but also looks forward to relaxing and traveling with wife, Laurie.
"I appreciate the opportunity that I have had working with each and every one of you,” Holcombe stated in a previous interview. "Whether it has been for one year or 21 years, I am thankful that I had the chance to know and work with each of you."
The survey is available for online submission at www.eustaceisd.net
