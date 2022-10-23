Gurley Motte Turme Mitchell turned 109 years old Sept. 30 in Eustace where she has lived for the last 10 years, although she has lived her entire life in Texas.
Mitchell is a member of Payne Springs United Methodist Church and loves to sing, even once being a member of the Grandmother Club that sang in nursing homes. She retired from AT&T after 29 years and was also a seamstress who made her own clothes.
Her family says Mitchell is quick-witted, fun, and jolly and is the oldest person living in Eustace and might be the oldest person in Henderson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.