When Eustace ISD completed construction of the new high school, middle schoolers received the renovated former high school to learn and grow into. Dr. Coy Holcombe, Principal Michael Rowland and staff worked hard to create a space to thrive. Originally built in the 1980s, the building has been brought into a new era.
Walking into the new and improved Eustace Middle School the first thing you see is the "pit." This popular hangout spot and site to generations of high school foolery is now a sleek lounge area with new floors, tables and chairs. The new design offers a place to be social, read or study.
The library is the second thing you see upon entering the building. It was completely renovated – walls were opened, it was painted, with new flooring and lighting and desks were replaced, to name a few of the modifications.
"It was completely redone, with the exception of the permanent bookcases," Holcombe said. "We have had some former students see it for the first time and it blew their minds."
The ceramic tile has been upgraded to a wood look commercial flooring that is easily maintained and can handle the traffic. Anyone who remembers the brown paneling and brick will be shocked to find light colors painted throughout. Lockers were also removed, creating more space for the 300-plus students in the three hallways. The hallways offer a huge improvement in aesthetics, but also function. It was an adjustment going from one to three hallways for students, but the flow during passing periods is now much more efficient.
"They have always only been in one hallway and they were a bit overwhelmed at first, but now they love it," Rowland said.
The art room was expanded. With a wall torn out, it now houses tables, cabinetry and other features adding substantial space and improved function.
Science labs have also gotten an update. The teacher has both a lecture space to teach in, and a separate lab area. Cabinetry, lab tables, sinks, ventilation and rinse stations are also part of the design.
All classrooms feature a promethean board, a giant computer resembling a TV, that can be used as a chalkboard, a shared screen with any computer, or media player. This is the modern day chalkboard and teachers are fully embracing the technology as they become familiar with its expansive capabilities.
Each classroom also has a Chromebook station featuring a set of 30 Chromebooks, which is enough for each student. They use these in their daily classrooms but they can also be checked out when needed. This assists students in quarantine or those who are out for extended periods with illness. EISD utilizes a program to help students have access from phone, home computer or other device to textbooks, assignments and a parent portal.
The technology classroom has a green screen enabling the teachers to create project videos for their classrooms.
The expanded school size created the ability to hire more staff and reduce the student to teacher ratio.
"We were able to add three teachers, class numbers are lower and our hallways and transitions are so much better, there is a lot more space," Rowland said.
The Robotics department, which recently won regionals and is headed to state, has a competition grade mat, 3D printers, robotics kits computers and more. Students are free to create whatever they can imagine. Eustace has five teams going to state in Robotics.
There are now three computer labs and core classrooms featuring collaboration desks that can be separated or form a cluster for group studies and opening space.
The band hall was renovated, providing a huge but needed space increase compared to the middle school band hall. With around 200 students in the program, the change was an exciting feature for many students.
Ag students now have a greenhouse and a popular class teaching outdoor education and sports such as hunters and boaters education and certifications, marksmanship and gun safety, how to build a survival structure and beyond. There are 3D and paper targets being utilized by up to 60 plus students at a time at the competition grade practice range for archers.
"Coach Carpenter heads up this program and he does a great job, the kids love it," Rowland said.
The auditorium holds 400 people, providing a great platform for theater and band students to perform and practice.
A middle school weight room will be established in one of the other ag buildings, along with a covered, outdoor exercise space for workouts in bad weather.
Covered walkways connect the spaces and the old portables are gone.
One of the biggest transformations occurred in the cafeteria. No more brown walls, bi-level floors and long tables. Brightly painted walls, new tables and upgraded food offerings have replaced them. Old leaky windows were also new and replaced to correct a flaw in the original building's installation.
The hallway off of the cafeteria near the old gym received an upgrade with light colored paint and a heating and cooling unit, making the space climate controlled for the first time.
"They did not get a hand-me-down, they got something new and that is what we wanted them to feel like," Holcombe said.
Further work is still being done, including LED light installation. They have already upgraded the clocks, PA system and fire alarms.
Teachers and their families created a cozy break room out of the former home economics room. Staff is still working on various other projects in the building, but the major work is complete.
Holcombe acknowledged Rowland, his staff, their families and numerous other volunteers who helped this happen for the middle school.
"He is one of the prime reasons we got everything done. He and his staff helped make it happen," he said.
Holcombe is set to retire in the spring and his efforts to create a beautiful and functional space for students to learn, be inspired and achieve their goals are a legacy he leaves for the next superintendent to build upon.
Holcombe and staff wanted to create a space that students were not limited and could achieve their goals. EISD students now have the support, technology and opportunities within the district to help make those goals a reality.
