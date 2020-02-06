A 52-year-old Eustace man was arrested last week on warrants for three counts of aggravated sexual assault.
Jack Ward was booked into the Henderson County Jail and arraigned with bail set at $50,000 on each of the counts. He was released on Saturday after posting bond.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, a complaint against Ward was presented on Jan. 3 that touched off an investigation. Information gathered was presented and warrants were issued by 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee.
The warrants were served on Ward, who was taken into custody on Jan. 28.
According to Henderson County jail records the offenses were reported to have happened in October of 1999. No further information concerning the offenses was made available.
The Texas Penal Code lists aggravated sexual assault as a first degree felony.
