The new Eustace High School opened its doors to over 400 students who walked into a brand new 124,000 square foot building for the first time Monday. Dr. Coy Holcombe, EISD superintendent and Principal Chris Whorton expressed great pride and excitement over the finished school and the opportunities it would create for the students.
The structure was finished in March, four months after the original deadline, in spite of a pandemic, virtual learning and weather delays. Each individual hurdle was a challenge on its own, but as a collective made completing the daunting task a huge achievement.
At the former school, students would gather in ‘the pit’ upon entering the building, now the experience is epic with numerous places to eat, hangout, or study. The open space makes for a welcoming place to gather and be productive.
“It is an open concept,” Holcombe said. “When we were designing everyone in the building had input. It is more of a traditional design in the academic wing, but everything outside of that is more modern.”
The library is a multi-media haven featuring massive windows, artistic features and all modern conveniences. Study nooks are tucked away for minimized distractions and the Bulldog Cafe is around the corner. The cafe will be operated by life skills students teaching business and customer service, while inspiring confidence and socialization.
“The design inspiration was Apple store meets Barnes & Noble,” Whorton said. “This is such a substantial change from what we have now.”
Lunchtime has experienced an upgrade with modern cooking facilities, “Sonic-style” ice and food that attracts teachers from other campuses. If you cannot find something you like here, it may not be possible. School lunch has evolved.
“This is a much more student friendly environment in all of the classrooms. All classes are equipped with the latest technology,” Holcombe said.
Classrooms were upgraded and include the latest technology, new desks that can be moved in various groupings, interactive monitors that are really giant computers and for the teachers tons of storage. The four science labs are fully equipped, and have wash stations and advanced ventilation. Art students received special desks that become easels, a kiln, and a bright and airy place to create.
“People ask what is my favorite part,” Whorton said. “My favorite is that every single program in this school got something special out of this building, there is something for everybody.”
Programs that students requested are now being offered due to the upgrade. One of those being a culinary class. Culinary students have access to a full commercial kitchen to learn in, which will come in handy as they prepare the Ag students harvest. This will allow them to enter competitions and learn skills for future careers and life.
Floral design students have a refrigeration system within the classroom. Ag students now have a greenhouse equipped with aquaponics, hydroponics, traditional growing methods and are able to have a garden. In the past student harvests were given away, but now thanks to the new storage and preparation area, students can transform their harvest into tasty treats for fellow students via the cafeteria. Students will spend the rest of the semester learning how to assemble the greenhouse features including aquaponics according to Whorton.
“For years they have been raising vegetables, and we had to give them away, but now they will be able to wash and store the vegetables in a refrigeration unit enabling them to be used in the cafeteria,” Holcombe said.
Drama students were awarded a state of the art auditorium. The former auditorium including seats would now almost fit on the new stage. Dressing rooms, booths full of advanced lighting and sound equipment all provide students with an exciting places to hone their craft.
A large video wall with multiple monitors dropping down for presentations and a black box theater where drama class can be held are also new features in the Dr. Coy Holcombe Center for Performing Arts Center.
“We were able to host the one act play competition for our district here this year,” Holcombe said. “It went well.”
Parents attending performances no longer have to worry about missing a moment due to young children needing a break, screens and audio are now available outside the hall helping them to still enjoy. Gone are the days of having to wait outside due to a lack of room. The facility seats around 550 with a safe overflow into the cafeteria holding an additional 300.
The all purpose room, or gym, features astroturf from the former football field allowing for indoor practice in inclement weather for sports, cheerleaders, drill team or normal Physical education activities. The band can also use it to practice formations and have quick access to the room. A covered walkway was created all the way from the field house to the school keeping students dry.
“If they cannot go outside to the football field this can be used for any sport when the weather is not cooperating,” Holcombe said.
Band students have a new band hall. One middle schooler touring the facility said that she wasn’t in band but wished she was. They now share a laundry for band uniforms and theater costumes, acoustic panels on the wall, and increased storage for instruments and uniforms.
Life skills classrooms were given a classroom and an “apartment” featuring a full kitchen, laundry room, shower area assisting them in gaining a quality education, but also helping to learn valuable life skills creating future independence.
“It has everything you could need for life skills kids,” Holcombe said.
In recent years the need for trade schools has increased and numerous programs offered at Eustace ISD provide certifications upon graduation including the welding program. Shop students now have access to multiple welders, plasma cutters, and a large state of the art paint booth. Woodworking, automotive and HVAC classes are all future possibilities that could be offered due to the facilities.
“We had built a new ag building specifically for welding. We took that and duplicated it here,” Holcombe said. “We have several things through a grant that normal high school programs do not have the luxury of having.”
The open house and ribbon cutting offered several hundred people tours of the new school giving them a first look.
“To see their reactions was amazing,” Holcombe said.
Upon completing the tour it is evident that there is not one specific thing that makes the facility special, it is a combination of everything. According to Holcombe and Whorton, the former school wasn’t bad, but the new will allow them to serve students on an even better level.
“We are going to be able to offer more choices for our students, that for me is huge,” Holcombe said. “We are able to put them in an environment they haven’t had the opportunity to be in yet. More than anything else we wanted to be student centered and let them know if they want it, they can get it here.”
