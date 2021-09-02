Eustace Independent School District will close all campuses Friday, Sept. 3. Classes will resume at normal times Tuesday, Sept. 7. The district stated Thursday it would use the four-day weekend to “get separation and try to break the chain of the stomach flu and strep.”
“While we do have some positive COVID cases in the district, we are experiencing multiple illnesses at our lower grade levels. We have the stomach flu, strep, and RSV going around at our lower grades,” stated Superintendent Coy Holcombe.
“We are not experiencing the same type of situation at our High School. While we have an absent rate of almost 18% at our Primary campus, our absent rate at our High School is less than 10%. Therefore, we are going to continue with all of our extracurricular activities this Friday.”
