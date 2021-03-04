Eustace ISD Police report Highway 175 is still shut down in some areas, Thursday, March 4, after an early morning incident. The school is not locked down and officers are directing traffic.
The area was closed off earlier that morning after the shooting of a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy is home from the hospital and a suspect is in custody.
EISD officials ask everyone to be patient while getting to and from the school.
