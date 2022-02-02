Eustace Independent School District announced Wednesday morning it is canceling Thursday classes due to winter weather in the forecast.
In a message to parents, Superintendent Coy Holcombe said the district will make a decision Thursday about canceling Friday classes.
LaPoyner ISD announced its homecoming parade, scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled.
Murchison ISD announced Wednesday morning it will be monitoring the forecast and notify parents and students through its Facebook page and district website of any delays or closures.
Have you heard of any other school cancellations in the Henderson County area? If so, please email news@athensreview.com so we may add them to our school closures roundup.
