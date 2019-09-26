9-26-19 Eustace homecoming.jpg

Eustace 2019 Homecoming Court Maggie Groom, Kendall Lowry, Rachel Hartshorn, Bailey Holbert, Rubi Bailey, Ellas Taylor, Makena Lilley and Alyssa Lane. Homecoming cermony will take place before tyhe game on Friday Sept. 27.

