GM3 Hunter Norris, a 2015 graduate of Eustace High School, recently re-enlisted for another three years in the United States Navy.
Norris was attached to the USS Porter stationed in Rota, Spain for two years after bootcamp. For the past three years, he was held a command in San Diego, California.
He recently returned home from a seven month deployment near Dubai and was reunited with his wife and newborn son, who was born while he was deployed.
Norris has now been reassigned to Gulfport, Mississippi for the next three years of his re-enlistment time. He spent the Thanksgiving Holiday with his family and friends in Eustace before leaving with his new family to Mississippi before the Christmas Holiday.
