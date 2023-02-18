The Eustace FFA show team has been leading in heifer results in recent stock shows. Recently at the San Angelo Stock Show, Eustace senior Breanna Jones won Grand Champion Simmental Heifer with JSUL TSSC Mary’s Wise, whom she calls “Indy”. Jones is also a member of the officer team for Eustace FFA.
At the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, CJ Grogan won first in class and Reserve Champion Yearling in the Santa Gertrudis division with Lily. Abby Spivey won first in class Grand Champion Calf Division and Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer.
On social media, Eustace FFA stated, “Congratulations to all of our heifer exhibitors; They represented Eustace FFA very well.” Other students who placed with their heifers in Fort Worth included Emma Bell, Tye Peyton, Emma Finley, Payton Miller, Brody Sutton, Breanna Jones, McKenna Jones, Jadie Milner, and Carson Stegall.
