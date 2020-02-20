The Eustace FFA had their Annual Chili Cook Off and Auction Saturday. With over 30 entries to compete in the cook off, the competition was fierce.
The top winners were 2nd Place - Norma Bell and 1st Place - Junior FFA Member, Kollin Russell.
Members, parents, family members, and community supporters gathered in a full cafeteria to help fund Eustace FFA. The annual auction raised approximately $55,000 which is well above the earnings of recent years.
“The most amazing part of our FFA Auction was our overwhelming support for our local members who are currently going through a tough time,” Makayla Arnold said. “Two of our major support systems have been recently diagnosed with cancer, so to show our gratitude the Eustace FFA donated a benefit blanket to be auctioned off.”
The blanket brought over $19,000.
“We are beyond overjoyed with the outcome of our annual FFA auction and the love and support our community shows us every year.” Arnold stated.
