A gas leak Friday night in the Purtis Creek area of Van Zandt County forced the evacuation of the entire city of nearby Eustace.
As Eustace High School hosted a bi-district football game, calls started coming in around 7:45 p.m. with reports of a strong gas odor that spread as far as Malakoff and Cross Roads.
The reports were primarily from locations North of US 175 in the Eustace area near Purtis Creek.
According to officials, people were reporting difficulty breathing and watering eyes due to the strength of the odor.
This led to the evacuation of the area in the best interest of public safety to locations such as the Senior Citizens Center and Living for the Brand Cowboy Church in Athens, Grace Community Church, Mabank, and later Caney Creek Baptist Church, Log Cabin and First Methodist Church Mabank.
The location of the leak was determined and a coordinated effort between Henderson County Sheriff's Department, Van Zandt Emergency Management and local departments worked to get people out of the area. Most area fire departments assisted.
Tri-Stream gas company worked with county officials and valves were closed. Personnel with gas monitoring equipment determined the threat level and once cleared access roads to the area were reopened and citizens were allowed to return home around midnight.
"The response and coordination between first responders, Fire Marshals, Sheriffs, EMS, the City of Eustace, and Commissioner Tuley's staff worked very well during this event," said County Judge Wade McKinney.
The City of Eustace stated that anyone who smelled the fumes needed to evacuate. Those who decided to stay home were instructed to close doors and windows and turn off heating and A/C units.
In spite of their best efforts in person, through social media posts, and CodeRED alerts, some citizens were completely unaware of the situation and wondered, in comments on social media, why they weren't told.
In any kind of emergency, city and county officials need to be able to tell citizens in minutes, that is why Henderson County encourages the use of the CodeRED Emergency Alert system and their social media pages.
To register for and receive important updates, visit the CodeRED website to sign up or download the CodeRED App.
