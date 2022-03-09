Courtesy photo

Congratulations are in order for the Eustace High School band for their award winning performance Tuesday, March 1 in Canton at the 2022 UIL Concert and Sight – Reading Contest. The band, under the direction of Todd Felty, Crystal Heidle and Sam Litton with assistance of Savannah Hairl, was given First Division ratings from all judges in both panels for an Outstanding performance. Since they also had an outstanding performance in the Fall for Marching contest they were awarded a Sweepstakes trophy. Thanks to all involved for a banner year.