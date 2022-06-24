This Eustace Baseball Softball Association’s season has been one for the books. More kids have joined the organization and it continues to grow. The Association is proud of each and every athlete for finishing their season strong and representing Eustace with pride, poise, and discipline.
One team is still battling for their season title. Two weeks ago they became the local league undefeated 8u champions. As of last weekend, they are Undefeated 8u Dixie District Champions.
Next up is the regional tournament June 25 through 27 in Kilgore.
Coming from a small town this is a big accomplishment for any EBSA teams, but these kids set out with a goal and are striving for more. They have spent countless hours of practice and conditioning to better themselves individually and as a team.
If you see these kids out and about give them a little recognition, they have earned it. This team has set a record and they aren’t done yet.
