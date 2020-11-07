Make the Call: Call the program hotline (903) 681-0550 immediately.
It was a cold morning in November of 1986, Mark Stevenson trolled and made one pitch on a 6-year-old Lake Fork, and the fight was on.
“She was as big around as she was long,” Stevenson stated. But he had no idea the impact Ethel the largemouth bass would have on anglers and fishing.
Ethel put Lake Fork on the map and became a poster child of the Sharelunker program, and the reason for its success. She was visited and revered at the Bass Pro Shop in Missouri until her death at 19-years-old where over 1,000 people attended her funeral. According to a video presentation by Texas Parks and Wildlife, Founder and CEO Johnny Morris said she was a shining example of what can happen if you manage your resources properly and invest in the future.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is hosting an “Ethelsgiving” where visitors can bring a non-perishable food item to celebrate Sharelunker number one. The event will last throughout November.
It has been 34 years since Ethel the bass was caught and spawned the official Sharelunker Program and is still one of the greatest fishing stories ever told. She was 17.67 pounds and 27.5 inches long, still holding second place on the top 50 largemouth ever caught. Experts spent hours and days helping Ethel get her appetite back because they knew the impact she would have on the program. Some believe Ethel is the reason there is a jewel like the Fishery in Athens.
What better way to celebrate the season of sharing than a food drive?
“Feed the hungry and feed the fish,” said Katelyn Juenger, TFFC events coordinator. “We wanted to do something for the anniversary of the day Ethel was caught. Her catch date falls on Thanksgiving this year, so we decided in the spirit of the season we would hold a food drive in Ethel's name to continue the act of sharing with our community.”
Ethel’s shared genetics, research and the program have helped bass and anglers for over three decades and made Texas a Mecca of big bass.
During the months of January, February and March, if you reel in a big largemouth over eight pounds or 24 inches, you can call the Sharelunker hotline. The fish is then taken back to the hatchery, treated for stress and any other needs, then used to breed other large fish and replenish the lakes.
“The thing that is so great about it, is the wild is wild,” said Tom Lang, Director of TFFC. “We make our hatcheries the ideal situation for our fish to survive. We are able to restock more back into the wild than would ever survive to that size in the wild. The hatchery at TFFC is top notch and gives them the best opportunity to survive and thrive when we do restock them.”
Each bass has a threshold of what it can take, so if you catch a big one, handle it with kid-gloves. This optimizes the bass’ chance of survival and spawning successfully. Experts suggest handling it as little as possible, if they get stressed they die. Hold with two hands, aerate, keep your hands wet when you do handle it, and call the experts at 903-681-0550 immediately. They will come to you.
During the rest of the year anyone who catches a bass over eight pounds can enter a picture of it on the app and they will be sent a catch kit.
“The more information we have to share with our biologists help them make better management decisions and better fishing,” Lang said. “We are also working on our breed stock program so we can eventually make them all Sharelunkers.”
He said that TFFC has a heart for the community that made it possible for them to be here. Since the pandemic they have not been able to have the events they normally do and that has been difficult. He said TFFC has an amazing events coordinator in Juenger who was able to come up with a unique way to protect visitors and still help the community.
“We are glad to do something,” Lang said. “It was a unique way to serve the community and have an event while keeping in mind the protocols. I love it.”
People travel to this local gem and it is a very family friendly and educational place to visit. Admission is only $2.50 a person, bring your own tackle, and if you don’t have any, they do offer sanitized poles and tackle. Bring the kids, feed some fish and enjoy nature. TFFC is located at 5550 FM 2495 in Athens. Current hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information on Ethel and the Sharelunker program, visit tpwd.texas.gov
On the Net:
tpwmagazine.com/archive/2008/apr/ed_4/
A video of Ethel is located on YouTube at youtu.be/ZKTKCdm0gjw
Expert tips from TFFP manager Tony
Experts offer the following tips:
Hands Off: Handle the fish the least amount possible. Excessive handling can cause stress and kill the fish. Take pictures after TPWD arrives. Support the fish with two hands, one gripping the lower lip and one under anal fin.
Aeration: Place the fish in an aerated live well and transport it to an official Toyota ShareLunker holding station or bait shop with an aerated minnow vat as quickly as possible. Never keep the fish out of water longer than 30 seconds.
Keep Things Wet: Always wet your hands before holding the fish. Handling with dry hands will remove protective slime and could cause skin infection to set in. Avoid contact with boat carpet.
Bag It: Place the fish in a weigh-in bag when moving it around the fish. Make sure the bag has enough water to cover the fish.
