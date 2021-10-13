The Mabank Dickey’s Barbecue Car Show Saturday, Oct. 16 will feature a unique twist. The estate of Artist Steve Kaufman donated over $14,000 worth of pop art to be auctioned off. The proceeds will go toward a food warehouse for those in need locally being built by Feed the Hungry Corp.
Kaufman’s estate manager, David R. Davis II, donated seven pieces worth $2,000 each. They are framed and packaged with a certificate of authenticity and seeking bidders at this event. Bids will also be accepted by Feed the Hungry on Facebook messenger.
Registration for the car show is from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16, with the show going until 3 p.m. Bring your car, truck, off-road vehicle, motorcycle or boat and enjoy the day.
Unique Karz and Awards will present 30 first place, 30 second place plaques, four best of show awards, a club award and 50 dash plaques.
Feed The Hungry Corporation has teamed up with Dickey's Barbecue Pit – Mabank and Rowlett, Faith at Work Ministries, Big Deal Burger, Wing Boss and The Catering Guy LLC in hopes their combined efforts will build the Food Warehouse not only for the local community, but as a resource for other area food pantries as well.
Faith at Work Ministries distributes more than 45,000 pounds of food weekly at 10 a.m. at the Mabank Pavilion. The public can contribute at www.fthcorp.org/, Venmo FeedTheHungry-Corporation, or email donate@fthcorp.org
There will be another FTH event in November. The group is also looking for volunteers, counselors, churches, clothing banks, food banks, and shelters, to offer assistance or be on call. Message FTH if interested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.