Esslinger Hardware, a family-owned and operated store for 15 years, is celebrating its customers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at 723 S. Seven Points Blvd. in Seven Points.
Judy Esslinger and her husband, Randy, owned Seven Points Mobile Home & RV Supply and they renamed themselves Esslinger Hardware as their product inventory expanded and they opened their new building three years ago next door to the old location.
However, most of the products still sold in their store are RV and mobile/manufactured home items. In addition, you can find plumbing items, camping supplies, marine supplies like stainless steel nails, and even some office supplies. Not only do they carry the products, but they can also help to install what you buy if you’re not the DIY type.
Almost two decades ago when Judy Esslinger was needing some mobile home supplies and couldn’t find any locally, she started to order wholesale and keep them in stock for herself. When friends began to catch on, they wanted to order items too and the store grew from her home office to the first building and now to Esslinger Hardware in a second building.
With more room in the new building, they boast a large selection of items for RVs such as black/fresh water supplies, electrical, stabilizing, and weatherizing parts, along with fun camping accessories.
For manufactured homes, they offer items such as doors, windows, skirting, fixtures, and miscellaneous supplies. The plumbing aisle is overflowing with options for both homes and RVs.
They have lots of inventory in stock and many items that can’t be found elsewhere, but if there is anything you need that they don’t have, they are happy to order it for you. For some time, they couldn’t keep certain items in stock due to supply chain issues, but they are seeing some relief from that and have been able to restock most items that have been low over the last year.
Whether you know what you are looking for or have questions, the staff at Esslinger is more than happy to help as they will walk you right to what you need. Store Manager Malissa Bilberry, Leanna, Rosalina, and everyone else at the store makes sure that things are clean and that customers are content.
Join Esslinger Hardware for their customer appreciation day on Friday and sign up all day to win door prizes and join them from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for hot dogs, chips, and more. There will also be end-of-summer sales of 20 to 50% off throughout the store which will continue through Sept. 11.
Esslinger Hardware is open Monday through Saturday and can be reached at 903-292-4052.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.