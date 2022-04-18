In its first spring season in program history, the esports team is scheduled to make its first playoff appearance Monday night.
Competing in the Rocket League, the Cardinals capped a perfect 9-0 regular season last week with a 3-0 win against Murray State.
The Cardinals are the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and are scheduled to play No. 12 Garden City Monday night at 7 p.m.
Here’s the link to watch the Rocket League team’s playoff match tonight:
