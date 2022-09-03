Busy, busy, busy is the best way to describe the start to the second fall season of Esports at the college.
“This will be a very hard next week and half for the team,” Coach James Jones said. “It’s equivalent to football, basketball, volleyball, and softball all playing multiple matches every day for the next week and half and sometimes overlapping.”
Qualifying matches for the regular season are scheduled to begin Saturday and continue Sunday. Here is the two-day schedule facing Coach Jones’ squad:
Saturday, Sept. 3
1 p.m. – Rocket League
2 p.m. – Rocket League
3 p.m. – Rocket League
4 p.m. – Valorant
6 p.m. – R6
7 p.m. – Valorant, R6
8 p.m. – R6
Sunday, Sept. 4
1 p.m. – Rocket League
2 p.m. – Rocket League
3 p.m. – Rocket League
4 p.m. – Valorant
6 p.m. – R6
7 p.m. – Valorant, R6
8 p.m. – R6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.