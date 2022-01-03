AUSTIN—The Electric Reliability Council of Texas filled two more board of directors seats, announcing the addition of Julie England and Peggy Heeg on Tuesday.
England and Heeg fill the final two vacancies on the 11-person council after it saw a mass exodus of board members following failures of the electric grid during Winter Storm Uri in February.
The ERCOT board and the Public Utilities Commission of Texas were part of the central figures blamed for the botched response to the Texas winter storm that left at least 200 dead, according to officials counts, and most Texans without electricity and water amid freezing temperatures for days.
“Ms. England and Ms. Heeg bring deep expertise and breadth of experience to the ERCOT Board,” PUCT Chairman Peter Lake said in the release. “The Selection Committee has done an outstanding job assembling a group of distinguished directors from varied industries, and this completely independent board marks a new era of reliability and accountability in ERCOT governance and leadership.”
England currently serves on the boards of TTM Technologies, a leading global technology solutions and printed circuit board fabrication company, and McMillen Jacobs Associates, experts in tunneling and water resources engineering. She also served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas until 2003, the release said.
Heeg is a corporate director and business leader who serves on the board of WhiteWater Midstream, a privately held natural gas infrastructure company. She previously served as a Commissioner on the Texas Lottery Commission and has also been a director on numerous boards in the energy sector, it said.
England and Heeg will help govern ERCOT affairs alongside other selected directors, the Chairman of the PUCT, the Public Counsel at the Office of Public Utility Counsel, and the CEO of ERCOT, the release said.
The PUCT, which overlooks ERCOT, is responsible for regulating the state’s electric, telecommunication and water and sewer utilities; implementing respective legislation; and offering customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.
Members of the PUCT and ERCOT insist that as the state heads into colder months, the electric grid is more reliable than ever pointing to new regulations. Several reports, on the other hand, find that the grid remains vulnerable should another like-storm hit.
“It’s hard to understate how much reform we have implemented in such a short amount of time, but when you look at all of that and you look at the realities on the ground in front of us, yes, we can say the lights are going to stay on,” Lake said.
