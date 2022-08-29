The Environmental Protection Agency will host a meeting about Ethylene Oxide risk in at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Trinity Valley Community College, 410 Dean St., Third Floor in Athens.
The EPA will share information about EtO emissions from the Steritec, Inc. facility at 1705 Enterprise St. in Athens and discuss health risks, and EPA actions to address these risks associated with ethylene oxide.
Register online at www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/forms/ethylene-oxide-risk-commercial-sterilizers
For accessibility issues, translation requests, or other questions please contact eto@epa.gov
