The United States Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Trinity Valley Community College to discuss the risks from certain commercial sterilizer facilities, like Steritec in Athens.
Working to update and strengthen Clean Air Act standards for commercial sterilizers, the agency is reaching out to communities facing the highest risks. The EPA will share ethylene oxide emissions and risk information impacting Athens.
The agency said it aims to improve public understanding; help the community and the industry reduce risk from EtO in the near-term; and hear input as it continues to develop regulations to reduce air pollution from commercial sterilizers.
For more detailed information visit www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/forms/athens-texas-steri-tech-inc or contact us at eto@epa.gov.
