The City of Athens is pleased to announce that the 2021 Athens Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Entry forms and parade packets are now available at City Hall, Development Services Center, and on the City’s website at www.athenstx.gov. Deadline to sign up is Dec. 1.
This parade is made possible by the City of Athens, parade partner the Athens Chamber of Commerce, and our generous sponsors Athens Screen Printing, Atmos Energy, Kevin and Jeaneane Lilly’s McDonalds, and Republic Services.
