Jackie Payne a native Oklahoman was the guest speaker at Tuesday, Dec. 21 meeting of the Cedar Creek Lake Women's Club. Payne is a retired first and second grade teacher as well as a lifelong professional musician.
As a professional entertainer Payne has been performing at senior centers, retirement communities, churches, clubs and a variety of other venues for a number of years. She has presented programs, retreats and events in five state areas.
A composer, songwriter, author and poet, Payne has added book reviewing to her list of offerings with books that music to be incorporated into the programs.
She treated the women to a history lesson using familiar Christmas carols from “Jingle Bells” written in 1850 to “You Better Be Good” to her own songs she wrote including “Gentle Donkey.”
Don't miss Sharron Lucky as the guest speaker Jan. 25. Lucky will present a program titled "Texsanity." She will be talking about Texas. Her review combined stories about Texas from some of the most humorous writers of Texas fact and fiction.
Lucky has been an avid storyteller since a young age and has written children's books, poetry, and songs. She presents workshops to teachers throughout the country that focus on arts in school's curriculum.
