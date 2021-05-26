For 90 years The Athens Old Fiddlers Contest and Reunion has been a celebrated and enjoyed community event. For 50 of those years, Mary Ensign has been involved on some level. The year 2021 marks her last year directing the landmark event.
“Since this is my 50th year, what better time to step down?” Ensign said. “It’s so much easier since I have some very energetic and fun-loving Fiddlers’ fans that love our event as much as I do taking over.”
Ensign took her position when a friend involved in helping fiddlers decided to move.
“She told me I was going to take her place, and I did,” Ensign said. “That was 50 years ago.”
She said she has always enjoyed music and assisting Bob McGee and Bud Hall put on the event each year was something she looked forward to.
“They were so much fun to work with and I looked forward to helping them each year. I have a fiddle that Bob left to me when he died.”
Originally referred to as “Fiddlin’ Day” by the locals, Ensign remembers attending the event as a child with her mother and grandmother and working the family popcorn stand. Born in Athens to Louis and Maevon Grimes, her father ran Perry Brothers Five and Dime Store on the west side of the square.
“When Fiddlers would roll around, Daddy would move his snow cone and popcorn stands out on the sidewalk in front of the store and he would let me sell snow cones and popcorn for him,” she said.
Over the years she has acquired many sweet and funny stories to tell.
Ensign remembers one funny time in particular when a man danced out of his teeth.
“One year a man came up on the bandstand and wanted to know if we had a lost and found. James Weaver and his great band, who played many years at Fiddlers, was the emcee and told him we did,” she said. “He had found someone's dentures in the street. I figured somebody must have been having such a good time that they danced their teeth right out of their mouth!”
On another occasion, the entire Fiddler’s group attended a wedding.
"A sweet little couple came by the Bandstand after lunch on Fiddling Day one year and asked if they could get married on the bandstand,” she said. “I talked it over with James Weaver and we decided it would be great. So, they already had Milton Adams, the Justice of the Peace, with them so they all came up and Milton married them right there in the middle of the bandstand in front of all the fiddling crowd. When the ceremonial kiss was over, they got a standing ovation and off they went.”
Originally, Fiddlers was started as the climax to a farmers study course. After seeing the successful first Fiddling contest held in Bethel, civic leaders of Athens plotted to lure the event away and the second event occurred at Athens High School. It started on the courthouse square in 1934 and has had crowds up to "50,000" Bob McGee used to joke.
The tradition almost didn’t continue last year with the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second longest running fiddling contest in the nation was put to a test when indoor events and public gatherings were limited. In spite of it all, Ensign says it was her most successful Fiddlers.
“I do believe that last year’s 2020 Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion was our most successful. Not because of the huge crowds or the number of contestants but for the reason we actually were able to have some sort of Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion in the middle of all the COVID-19 stuff that was going on at the time,” Ensign said. "Because of Katie Birk, Sherry McKenzie, Cindy Roberts and Traci Wilkes all helping me come up with a solution to keep our Fiddlers going, we had our first ever drive in concert and the 89th annual Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion was a success and continued on.”
Ensign says she envisions bigger and better things for the event with each year that goes by. With the new volunteers respecting the tradition of the event while understanding the newest trends in social media, the event is in good hands according to Ensign.
“We have so many wonderful sponsors this year, more than ever,” she said. “I love how the businesses in town are stepping up and wanting to help support the Fiddlers in keeping the tradition going.”
She said she only knows one song and nobody would want to hear it. Ensign plans on taking a silent bow behind the scenes after the 2021 event comes to a close.
