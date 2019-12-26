Cold temperatures and humidity often mean high utility bills. For those living on limited income this burden can be major. Families may qualify for assistance through federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding. Assistance may occur multiple months depending on eligibility.
The program targets elderly, disabled and the working poor. Greater East Texas Community Action Program administers the program in Henderson County and surrounding counties. Eligibility is based on household income, citizenship and circumstances.
Individuals may apply by mail or online. The website is www.get-cap.org. A face-to-face interview is not required if the individual will provide a copy of the required information. To schedule a face-to-face appointment at the local office call 936-720-7474. Many people struggle to come for an appointment. When the information is mailed or done online that individual is contacted by telephone and the case can often be completed without ever seeing the person face-to-face. According to local Eligibility Specialist Felicia Gardner, “The requirements are the same and the assistance is the same. Face-to-face appointments usually take longer to schedule and process. We encourage households apply for assistance as we know the need is great. We are making a special effort to reach people who have never applied.”
Karen Swenson, Executive Director said “we want people to apply now before the high bills start arriving. Individuals do not have to come back in if they qualify for more than one month of help. Wait times for assistance will be longer as high bills start to arrive. For many elderly or disabled individuals this help is significant.”
Targeted groups include low income elderly, disabled, and families with young children. For more information visit the website at www.get-cap.org or call 800-621-5746. Certain days there may be a high call volume so multiple attempts may be needed. GETCAP programs are available to all regardless of race, color, creed, or national origin.
