In an effort to continue bringing high quality performances to the community, Henderson County Performing Arts Center is returning to the airwaves. Til Death Do Our Parts, a new original play written by Steve Leach and John Wilson will be performed at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26 on KLVQ 94.5 FM and 1410 AM.
The play, which is based on an original song by Leach, is a great feel good story about a quartet who performed together for fifty years, but life took them in different directions. Many years have come and gone when their first tenor Stu unexpectedly passes away. The remaining singers have to bring out the WD-40, lube up their hips and windpipes to honor a promise to the dearly departed.
The story is full of witty one-liners, twists and turns, and has a huge heart behind the jokes.
So dust off your plaid pants and dinner jacket, get some popcorn, and gather around the radio.
John Wilson, a board member, once said one thing he loved about theatre is that all kinds of people from different places, opinions, backgrounds, financial status and even age groups, a true melting pot of society come together and make something magical.
“You all share one script,” he said.
During these most difficult times, the world could use a little of that.
In a prior interview Wilson said the theatre is a special place and the need for this community asset is more important now then ever before. The sentiment still rings true today.
The center was founded 56 years ago as an all-volunteer organization. It was operated under Executive Director Dennis Gilmore from 1989 to 2014. Gilmore retired but stayed on as Executive Director Emeritus. The theatre was granted non-profit status in 1980 and has operated as such since that time. The current theatre was built in the early 2000s, and the original structure was converted to the Black Box Theatre. The main source of funding for HCPAC is donors, grants and ticket sales — all of which are crucial in financing the maintenance and quality performances.
Since COVID-19 has reduced audience capacity temporarily it has prohibited live performances until restrictions are limited and it is safe for people to gather. The annual gala, HCPAC’s biggest fundraiser of the year, was also postponed. It is hosting the HCPAC Radio show as a way to keep in touch with the audience and support the theatre. For those to happen, they need businesses and individuals to sponsor the shows.
If you are interested in contributing to the arts in Athens, this is a great investment. Please call HCPAC at 903-675-3908.
Podcasts will be on iTunes, Spotify etc. shortly after the show airs.
