The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter and the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake is joining forces once again with the Bissell Pet Foundation to ‘Empty the Shelter.' The event will take place by appointment Oct. 1 through 4 at both shelters.
“You have the opportunity to save a life by choosing adoption or making a contribution to the ETS fund at bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters-donations," Bissell stated. “When you give to Empty the Shelters, 100% of your contribution will help a shelter pet find a forever home.”
This will be the sixth ETS event this year and with the overwhelming demand, BPF is in need of your support to continue its lifesaving work through the rest of 2020.
“BPF is happy to host Empty the Shelters events as our budget allows because we know it works for our shelter partners and the pets in their care,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation.
Empty the Shelters provides reduced adoption fees and each pet will be microchipped, spayed/neutered and is up to date on vaccines. Each shelter has their own adoption process with individual requirements to adopt, so please call for details and be prepared. HSCCL and AARS is adopting by appointment.
Since the program’s inception in 2016, ETS has helped 40,550 shelter pets find homes.
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter and the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake are local non-profits that takes in thousands of animals a year and diligently strives to find them loving forever homes while educating the public on ways we can reduce the need for rescues being over-populated.
If you are interested in supporting the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter through donations, fostering, volunteering or adopting a “fur-ever” family member please visit them on Facebook at AthensAnimalRescue, email them at info@athensanimalrescue.com or schedule an appointment by phone 903-292-1287. HSCCL can be reached by phone at 903-432-3422 or online at www.hsccl.org.
Bissell Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with 5,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and Bissell Homecare, Inc where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit bissellpetfoundation.org.
"Starting Friday we will have $25 adoption fees and $5 microchipping for the Bissell Empty the Shelters event! Call us to make an appointment!!!" stated HSCCL
