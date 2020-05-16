If you garden, there is probably one certain plant or activity that brings you the most joy. If you are a vegetable grower, it may be the sight of your first red, ripe tomato, the crinkly leaves of dinosaur kale, or the treasure hunt for carrots or sweet potatoes hidden underground.
If you grow ornamentals, it could be the first daffodil bloom, rain lilies after sunshine returns, or the scent of wisteria as it winds itself up and across a supporting arch. For many, the plant that brings the most joy is collected and fills the gardener’s space, bringing a smile when it comes into glory.
For some, that may mean a collection of hostas. If you have the shade to accommodate them, it is easy to fall in love with hostas and their bluish or yellow leaves, variegated patterns, and varying sizes. For others, it may be lilies. Pure white blooms, spotted trumpets, or petals with a spattering of color entice. There are lilies short enough to be grown at the front of a border, and those with long stems that beg to be sniffed.
Daylilies are a common obsession. It is easy to become enticed by their color, reliability, and long period of bloom. The irises in Monet’s garden could be the inspiration for a collection. The large, colorful blooms of camellias might be your secret love. You may grow azaleas for their colorful spring blooms and evergreen foliage. For each gardener, the plant will be unique to them. There may even be a sentimental attachment or a certain pride in growing a plant that is rare and expensive.
My garden is filled with a variety of roses. Some have the names of people, such as Monsieur Tillier, Mrs. Dudley Cross, and Mrs. B.R. Cant. I have roses that are unusual, such as Safrano and Susan Louise. Roses grown in honor or memory of family members, roses bred by famous breeders, climbing roses, and drift roses intermingle with the most widely-grown rose of all, Knockout. Every year, I look forward to each bush being adorned in a bouquet of color and blooms, and to the few weeks that I can see past the weeds to appreciate the beauty.
No matter which plant you love the most, grow more of it. It will bring pleasure, give you something to look forward to each year, and impart a sense of purpose and accomplishment. And even when you have to stay home for an extended period of time, you won’t mind. You’ll be embracing the joy.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@ gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
