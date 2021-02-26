Editor's Note: The Athens Chamber of Commerce typically announces its annual Citizen of the Year award around this time, recognizing an individual who has made a significant contribution to the betterment of the community. However, since COVID-19 so profoundly impacted all aspects of life in 2020, one person simply wouldn’t do. Instead, the Chamber has named Athens and Henderson County Healthcare Heroes as its Citizens of the Year, which includes not only doctors and nurses, but administrators and support staff as well.
Paramedics and other first responders are on the front lines daily. You cannot get more front line than walking into someone's home not knowing if they have a killer virus. Yet they do it bravely, with or without the right equipment because they have a duty to help others on their worst days.
One of the largest first responding agencies in Athens is UT Health East Texas Emergency Medical Services, which employs around 300 people ranging from field to office staff. It averages between 36 and 38 units or ambulances during peak hours.
Todd Loper, UT Health East Texas EMS Regional Director, has been with the company for 16 years and is responsible for daily operations in Henderson County. He explained the struggles of the early days to present, battling COVID-19.
“It has been a whirlwind” Loper said. “Nobody expected this or knew how to deal with it.”
Loper said his organization had to learn from other countries' COVID response prior to it landing in the United States.
“When it hit, our call volume was initially very low,” Loper said. “I think there was fear of becoming sick. People weren’t going to the hospital. We started seeing critical people who waited too long because they were scared to go.”
In spite of desperately encouraging people to seek help, they would refuse. Over time call volume and people visiting hospitals increased as the virus progressed.
“We are seeing numbers we have never seen before. It has been a learning experience,” he said.
He said one of the biggest hurdles has been convincing people it is safe to seek help. Staff wears Personal Protective Equipment to keep themselves, hospital staff and patients safe. They have worn gloves for years, but now wear masks and many times gowns throughout their shifts. When calling for help, you can no longer see a smiling face there to comfort you.
Prior to there being enough PPE available to local healthcare workers, first responders both paid and volunteers rushed into unknown conditions to help people in spite of it all at great risk to themselves and their families.
Many first responders remove clothing before going into their homes, refusing for family to come close until uniforms were washing and showers were taken.
“I am most afraid to take it home, not knowing, and my kids to get it,” Cory Abbe, UT Health EMS stated.
Sydney Mackelfresh, a UT Health EMS Paramedic was pregnant with her second child during the beginning phases.
“I wore my respirator every call to protect me and my baby,” she said.
Her husband is also a paramedic and the couple has to use great precautions with a new three month old baby at home.
Why would anyone do this?
Ricky Garza has been an EMT for 35 years and plans to retire soon. In spite of never seeing anything like this, he says many of the changes in procedures have been for the better. This career choice was always his passion due to a love of his father's war stories.
“My dad was a war medic, his stories made me think, I have to do that!” Garza said. “I feel like I was bred for it, it was in my blood.”
Besides an element of excitement and wanting to be involved and part of the solution, Loper said he believes his staff, above all, embraces humanity.
"You are trying to help someone on their worst day,” Loper said. “The employees are exhausted and stressed, but it is not different than any other person working any other profession. Their home lives are stressful, we have to have ambulances running, but they have to work with things being shut down including schools and child care.”
First Responders want the public to know that help is available and they are safe. PPE is far from comfortable, but they are a resource to the community and do not want anyone to fear help. He said they often receive thanks from the public, but like most hero’s they don’t think they deserve all of the accolades.
“We are going to work, doing our job and a lot of others deserve the same gratitude,” he said. “It is appreciated though and we feel it.”
Loper emphasized the importance and great help volunteer first responders offer paid crews. Volunteers risk their lives daily, for free.
“Volunteers go out there without a paycheck,” he said. “They wear the same uniform, they follow the guidelines and we couldn’t do it without them. We want them to know they are also appreciated.”
Just like many others in the healthcare industry, the resilience and bravery of first responders is one of the key reasons they are being presented Citizen of the Year.
“All of our crews have been extremely busy, but they are still wearing a smile, embracing humanity, and still treating people with respect,” he said.
It is vitally important that we as a community remember these people fighting on the front lines for us also need our help. Respecting COVID-19 guidelines and protocols are critical to protect them and their families.
One of the most common statements amongst EMS workers was “It’s like nobody cares, no matter how many deaths are reported.” Another paramedic stated “ I was off duty, but responded to a cardiac arrest at a coffee shop, when I came in, I was told that the person was COVID positive. They weren’t wearing a mask and in a coffee shop! Sadly they spoke on this being a regular occurrence, people out in public, knowingly positive with no mask.
We wear a mask for 15 minutes in a store, they wear full PPE for a 12 hour shift at times. Let us all help them help us by being responsible and caring for others. Wear a mask, social distance, wash hands for at least 30 seconds and be mindful of others. Remember, wearing a mask protects others from you, not you from them so it takes everyone doing their part.
Thank you first responders.
