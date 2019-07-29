Elmer Ellis, longtime CEO of the East Texas Medical Center system, passed away Sunday, July 28, at age 78.
Ellis played a key role in the building of East Texas Medical Center Athens in the early '80s.
A 2006 Athens Review story quotes Hospital Board member Joe Ed Smith, who died in 2017 as instrumental in bringing the new facility to the city.
“It was Elmer who had the vision for a network of hospitals all over East Texas,” said Smith. The Tyler hospital had no branches at the time, and Ellis saw Athens as the first step toward expansion. “He foresaw how medicine would be in the future – the specialty clinics. We didn’t see that then.”
Then Athens Review Editor Tony Clay wrote the 2006 story that in the early 80s staff members of the Henderson County Memorial Hospital decided to go to the county government with the idea of selling the county hospital to a corporation.
Henderson County Memorial Hospital was built in 1948 as one of the facilities built under the Hill-Burton Act. By 1980 the Hill-Burton funded hospitals were becoming obsoliete. Smith said four or five national for-profit comanies were buying them up.
According to the story, County Judge Winston Reagan and the county commissioners created a 100-member Citizens Hospital Advisory Committee to find potential buyers. Smith said Ellis, who was then ETMC executive vice president gave them the edge.
Pat Wallace, who was head of the Athens hospital for several years, worked with Ellis from the beginning of the new facility.
" He was doing the recruiting and he hired me," Wallace said in a 2017 story. He had vision and passion for this hospital and this community, and I was excited to play a part in that.”
Wallace said the ETMC Gun Barrel City location was another part of Ellis' vision.
"Ellis was ahead of the wave on free-standing or satellite emergency centers.” Wallace said.
Ellis retired last year after 50 years with the ETMC system which merged with UT Health East Texas.
“The combination of reaching the 50-year milestone as I also reach retirement is gratifying,” Ellis said in his retirement announcement. “It has been a remarkable journey, as the healthcare experience and medical technology have changed vastly. I’m proud to have worked with thousands of dedicated team members, physicians and volunteers — the people who daily save lives and care for others.”
Ellis was born on March 5, 1941, in Paris, Texas. He worked four years at St. Joseph Hospital in Paris before moving to Tyler in 1968 and assuming the role of assistant administrator of what was then known as Medical Center Hospital. He became the president/CEO in 1985.
