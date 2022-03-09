The two new Electric Vehicle charging stations will be fully functioning this week at the Cinemark Cinema in Athens, pending final inspection and software updates. Although it is a corporate Cinemark move, it does have the city of Athens talking about whether or not there is a need for these electric vehicle supply stations in town.
These two new stations are not the only ones located in or near Athens. There are EV charging stations already in use at Elder Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep in Athens, Stay-a-While RV Park in Murchison, the Cedar Creek Brewery in Seven Points, Dairy Palace in Canton, and quite a few more in Tyler.
Elder in Athens has been selling the hybrid Chrysler Stellantis for the last few years. They have also had two EV chargers set up during that time. Although the local use has not been significant as of yet with only a few vehicles taking advantage of the stations, Mike Mullenax at Elder says that interest is gaining on it.
Cinemark has been working with Volta, Inc. since 2018 when they installed their first charger at a theater. In September 2021, the cinema company decided to expand it’s EV station options to select theaters across the United States.
The Cinemark EV chargers will only be available for use during theater hours. With an average on-site charging time of 105 minutes, movie-goers can charge their vehicle while enjoying a show.
Athens may see more chargers come to town as the market expands. It is estimated that by 2030, the goal of all car sales will be 40% electric and 80% electric by 2035 when General Motors has planned to stop producing gas-powered vehicles.
As these stations expand, they may be placed in areas that were previously a handicapped parking spot or close to the handicapped spots. According to a report by the International Parking and Mobility Institute, there are no national standards when it comes to electric vehicle parking spots and charging stations for those with disabilities.
However, there are some guidelines such as, the stations are required to have space allotted for a person in a wheelchair and the accessible spaces at EV stations don’t count towards the parking facility minimum. EV charging spots are also supposed to be created in the same way as other ADA parking spaces and the typical ADA reach range and turning radius requirements are standard for accessing the equipment.
There are currently only a few cars taking advantage of the EV stations in Athens, but it appears the infrastructure is being built up for the future.
