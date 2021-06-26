The Henderson County Elections Commission meets next week to review candidates for the Elections Administrator vacancy.
The meeting is set for 2 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at the County Courtroom in the Courthouse Annex.
County Judge Wade McKinney said they have some good applicants for the position and he's confident they can choose the right one to lead the department into the next election cycle in the fall.
The county judge is by state law the chairman of the elections commission. The county clerk serves as vice chair, tax assessor/collector is secretary and the county chair of each of the political parties are the other commission members.
The county elections administrator is chosen by a majority vote of the commission.
The new administrator will step in at a time when the department will be ramping up for another trip to the ballot box. There will be a few items to decide in November.
"That turnout is smaller," McKinney said. "Of course we're also waiting to see what comes from redistricting, which could delay the 2022 primaries."
The county is coming off a 2020 presidential election, which he said went smoothly despite changes in how the voting was conducted in the county. A benefit was the agreement with the City of Athens to use the Texan as a polling place. McKinney said he hopes that can continue in future elections.
When Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez resigned to take another job, the department was able to step up and fill the void.
"The office had some real good individuals who knew the process," McKinney said.
Now that the county has used the Vote Center method for the past couple of years, they have more information concerning where the voters prefer to cast their ballots.
"We'll be considering what is the most efficient use of space," he said. "We'll be tweaking some."
