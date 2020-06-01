With runoffs coming in July, Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs has issued guidance for health protocols for elections in response to COVID-19.
The guidance is to help ensure the health and safety of all voters, election office personnel, polling place workers, and poll watchers in Texas. The recommendations are not a limit on the health protocols that individuals may adopt, and individuals are encouraged to adopt additional protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all Texans.
On July 14, Henderson County Republicans return to the polls to decide the winner of County Commissioner Precinct 1 between Wendy Kinabrew Spivey and Keith Pryor and Precinct 4, matching Mark Richardson and Kelly Harris.
In the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff, MJ Hegar and Royce West are on the ballot to see who will challenge U.S. Senator John Cornyn in November.
Because of the need for personal safety for the election, Gov. Greg Abbott has doubled the length of the window for early voting, allowing it to start on June 29 instead of July 6.
Abbott previously used his emergency powers under his statewide disaster declaration to delay the primary runoffs, which were originally slated for May; June 15 is the deadline to register to vote.
The protocols include six feet of distancing, encouraging face coverings for the nose and mouth, providing early voting locations, extended voting hours, weekend hours and well advertised curbside voting. Areas that come in contact with voters such as check in tables, writing utensils, voting equipment, ballot boxes and doors should be disinfected.
The protocols state that election workers are not required to ask a voter to remove a face covering when checking in at the polling place. If an election judge can't determine a voter's identity while wearing a face covering, the election judge has the discretion to ask the voter to lower or remove the covering.
